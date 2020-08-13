Penn State students must sign coronavirus liability waiver for fall semester

article

Penn State students returning to the classroom this fall will be required to sign a coronavirus liability waiver, the university announced.

The COVID-19 Compact lists several stipulations a student must meet in order to attend on-campus classes. Conditions include participation in testing and contact tracing as required by the university, adherence to the face covering and social distance mandate, and self-quarantining if necessary.

"Our return is tenuous and could be brief. Its success depends on each of us doing our part," the waiver reads.

Penn State says that students who sign the waiver and fail to comply with the agreed upon requirements could face disciplinary action including suspension or expulsion.

As part of the pact, students are told to self-quarantine for at least seven days prior to arrival on campus. Students also promise to get a flu vaccination when the seasonal shot is made available. The university also suggests students not use public transportation and avoid unneccasry travel.

