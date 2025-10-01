PennDOT bridge repair on City Avenue to cause traffic delays in Lower Merion until 2027

A bridge project on City Avenue in Lower Merion is expected to cause traffic delays for nearly two years.

What we know:

PennDot is making the stretch of City Avenue between Bryn Mawr Avenue and 47th Street a single lane in both directions starting Wednesday at 7 p.m.

It will remain that way until the project is complete in June 2027.

The 22.4 million dollar bridge project will include repairing the structure’s sidewalks, replacing existing utility lines, rehabilitating and extending the retaining wall, installing new stormwater management, and resurfacing the bridge and roadway approaches.

It will also improve pedestrian access between City Avenue, SEPTA’s Bala Station and the Parkside Cynwyd trail with construction of new ADA curb ramps and stair system.

"Purpose of this project is to provide a safe and efficient crossing while meeting the long-term transportation needs in the project area. So, basically, because of the high usage of this road as well as the age of the bridge, repairs are needed," says Helen Reinbrecht, the Community Relations Coordinator of PennDOT Engineering District 6.

The news of the repairs on the 114-year-old bridge comes as no surprise, but the nearly two-year timetable comes as a shock to many motorists.

"I try to avoid City Line Avenue as much as possible, but I know I’m definitely going to avoid it even more now," says Deborah Scott of Wynnefield.

"It’s going to be bad, it’s going to be bad, it’s going to be congested, it’s going to be a lot of horn blowing out here," says Louis West, of West Philadelphia.

What you can do:

PennDOT urges drivers to give themselves additional traveling time during this period of reduced lanes to offset traffic delays.