Pennsylvania boy, 13, charged in younger brother's shooting death

Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Pennsylvania
Associated Press
article

WAYNESBORO, Pa. - A 13-year-old boy told investigators he shot to death his younger brother when he became frustrated during a game of cops and robbers, police said in court documents made public Thursday.

The Chambersburg Public Opinion reported that the 13-year-old, who has been charged with criminal homicide, used his father's gun to shoot his 9-year-old brother in the head Wednesday morning.

The police affidavit used to support charges said the boys were in the living room when the 13-year-old got a loaded gun from the couch, one of two 9 mm handguns his father keeps there for security, the paper reported.

The 13-year-old boy told police he became angry that his brother was not listening to him, so he shot him, court documents allege.

The older boy called 911, and the victim later died at a hospital.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for the boy's defense lawyer.

___

