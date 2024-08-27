This Pennsylvania county was named the best fall foliage destination in the US
PENNSYLVANIA - Fall means spectacular colors as far as the eye can see, and it turns out some of the best views are right in our backyard!
Bucks County recently grabbed the top spot for Priceline's 2024 list of 'Best Fall Foliage Destinations."
The Pennsylvania county, which is located just 25 miles north of Philadelphia, is now considered the best place for leaf peeping in the United States.
It beat out the typical upstate New York and New England hot spots, climbing to the most searched fall destination this year.
So, if you're planning a fall trip to Bucks County, here are some of the best spots to see those beautiful leaves:
- Delaware Canal State Park
- Ralph Stover Park
- Covered Bridge Park
- New Hope Railroad
- River Road
- Washington Crossing National Park
- Peddler's Village
Here's the full Top 8 places for fall foliage:
- Bucks County, Pennsylvania
- North Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada
- Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
- Albany, New York
- Payette River Scenic Byway, Idaho
- Stowe, Vermont
- Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
- McKenzie River Scenic Byway, Oregon