Pennsylvania Election Day; Teen critically shot near school; Ex kills woman's new lover, police say

1. Election Day in Pennsylvania: What you need to know before heading to the polls

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania will hold its primary election on Tuesday with several hotly contested races on the ballot. Democrats and Republicans alike will head to the ballot box to decide who will represent their parties in several races including governor and U.S. Senate.

Current Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is nearing the end of his term, leaving the door open for the Democrats to propose a new gubernatorial candidate. Josh Shapiro, the state's Attorney General, emerged as their lone contender and will run unopposed.

Republicans have a crowded field of challengers for Shapiro and some are wringing their hands over the prospect that a far-right candidate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, could emerge as the winner in the crowded field. They fear Mastriano, who has promoted Trump's lies of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election, is unelectable in November and likely to squander an opportunity to replace Wolf.

For weeks, party officials behind the scenes have urged candidates in what was originally a 10-deep field to step aside and coalesce around one candidate to help defeat Mastriano. Jake Corman, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, simultaneously announced his endorsement of Lou Barletta and the end of his own campaign last week.

Two other Republicans who remain in the race, Bill McSwain and Dave White, derided the Corman-Barletta alliance as one career politician endorsing another career politician.

Other primary elections that will appear on the ballot include Pennsylvania State Senate, Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and municipal elections. Philadelphia residents will vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on four local ballot measures.

2. '100% targeted': Teen critically injured in drive-by shooting near his school, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a Philadelphia teenager was critically injured in a daytime drive-by shooting that happened across the street from his school.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of North 52th Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 16-year-old boy shot at least seven times, including four times in the stomach and twice in the chest.

Officers drove the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Captain John Walker told reporters that the victim, a student at KIPP, left school about 20 minutes before he was allowed to when the shooting happened.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting on the sidewalk across the street from the backside of the school when a shooter fired from a black Toyota Matrix.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports that police believe the shooter's vehicle was stolen in a carjacking that happened in Kingsessing hours earlier.

"One hundred percent targeted, no doubt about it," Walker said. "We're not quite sure why, but there's no doubt this kid was targeted."

3. Pa. Senate primary: Tensions build in high-profile race to fill Sen. Toomey’s seat

Kathy Barnette (R), John Fetterman (D), and Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) are vying to fill a U.S. Senate seat that will soon be vacated by GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, (Photos by Michael M. Santiago, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The race for retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's seat has been dominated by a huge primary field that has been particularly contested on the GOP side.

The crowded GOP race includes candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, Dave McCormick, Jeff Bartos, Carla Sands, Sean Gale and George Bochetto.

For Republicans, the race looked for much of the campaign like a two-man contest between the Trump-endorsed Oz, best known as the host of daytime TV's "The Dr. Oz Show, and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

But several prominent conservative groups have gotten involved in the race’s final days, backing lesser-known conservative activist Kathy Barnette as an alternative. A recent Fox News poll shows she is surging, just trailing Oz and McCormick.

Oz faced criticisms for his dual citizenship in Turkey. If elected, Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator and he vowed to forgo his citizenship with the nation.

Although supported by Trump, some conservative groups worry that Oz does not reflect their views on key issues such as guns and abortion, which became a key issue in the gubernatorial debate. All candidates said they would support measures to restrict access to abortion, but McCormick and Barnette brought up comments Oz made three years ago on a radio show where he expressed concern over Alabama’s measure that nearly led to a state abortion ban.

Barnette, a conservative speaker and veteran who revealed she was conceived in rape when her mother was 11, challenged Oz on his previous comments, but he has since said he supports abortions only in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother’s health is at risk.

Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick faced challenges about his ties to China during the debate. McCormick, a veteran, has previously said that China is America’s most important "bilateral relationship," but since announcing his candidacy, he has said China is a threat. He is now facing skepticism amongst Republicans due to his international business with China which contradicts Trump’s pro-America rhetoric and strategy.

Less than a week before the election, Trump warned that Barnette would threaten the GOP’s chance of success in the November election and he urged voters to back Oz. "A vote for anyone else in the Primary is a vote against Victory in the Fall!" Trump said. The Republican winner will face off against one of the four Democrat candidates, including, U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Alexandria Khalil. Barnette responded to Trump’s warning, saying the attacks are coming because she’s going to beat Oz.

According to the InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 Philadelphia poll, 25% of GOP voters remained undecided after the first debate, leaving opportunity for any of the top three candidates, Oz, Barnette, and McCormick, to emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Democrats in President Joe Biden’s home seat will also be tasked with choosing a nominee to fill the critical U.S. Senate seat that will soon be vacated by Republican Pat Toomey. They’ll be picking from a four-person field that features Lt. Gov. John Fetterman three-term Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Fetterman is remaining in the race despite news over the weekend that he had suffered a stroke. He said in a statement Sunday that he is on his way to a full recovery.

Lamb, a Biden loyalist and establishment favorite, has struggled to find his footing in the crowded primary that will determine what kind of Democrat will represent the party this fall in one of its best Senate pickup opportunities.

A fresh-faced former Marine prosecutor, Lamb became a political celebrity in 2018 by winning a special election in a working-class western Pennsylvania district long held by Republicans. Celebrated as the kind of Democrat who can appeal to voters in the middle, he enters primary day looking up in the polls toward Fetterman, a tell-it-like-it-is progressive.

In one closing campaign ad, Fetterman casts himself as, "a different kind of Democrat, candidate, campaign taking on every politician." The 52-year-old suffered a stroke just days ahead of the primary, though his campaign said he was on his way to a "full recovery."

Still, in style — and substance, in some cases — Fetterman is Biden’s opposite.

The 6-foot-8 former mayor has tattoos down his arms, a clean-shaven head and a goatee. He curses on social media and wears shorts practically everywhere, even in the winter.

Fetterman's supporters see his aggressive style and progressive politics as more likely to help Democrats break through the gridlock.

Pennsylvania Republicans have been too focused on their own divisive Senate primary to pay much attention to Democrats so far. But Trump-backed GOP Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz said he's "giddy" about the prospect of a potential head-to-head matchup against Fetterman in the November general election.

4. Ex-boyfriend killed woman's new lover in 'love triangle' shootout, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a love triangle turned deadly after a shootout erupted in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

A 31-year-old man was found shot in the chest around 1:30 a.m. at 55th and Media streets, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police say a woman's ex-boyfriend shot her new lover as both exchanged gunfire.

At least 14 spent shell casing were reportedly found at the scene; three inside the ex-boyfriend's minivan. The victim's semi-automatic handgun was also found.

Police believe the shooting was domestic related, and possibly stemmed from a love triangle.

The suspect fled on foot, but a female witness is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

4. Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Election Day makes way for pleasant week ahead

PHILADELPHIA - It's a great day to head to the polls Tuesday with lots of sunny, spring weather.

Monday night's storm is officially offshore and has left lots of sunshine in its wake.

Tuesday is set to be sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching a high of 80. However, the warmer weather will be more pleasant thanks to less humidity.

Another cold front Tuesday night will bring cooler air Wednesday and Thursday before a 90-degree warmup this weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the 10-day trend has lots of ups and downs with a few sprinkles of air possible the rest of the week.