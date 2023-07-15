Pennsylvania escaped fugitive murder suspect Michael Burham taken into custody

Escaped fugitive murder suspect Michael Charles Burham has been taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police, Fox News has learned.

State police are holding a press conference at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening to release details surrounding his apprehension and arrest.

The manhunt for Burham, an Army veteran with survivalist and firearms training, continued for nine days as more than 200 officers from 15 federal, state and local agencies conducted an intense search for the 34-year-old.

Burham was being held on kidnapping and related charges and is also suspected of murder and rape charges in New York .

The charges in New York stem from an interstate crime spree that ended in his arrest in South Carolina after a previous manhunt in May.

Police say that the suspected murdered made his way through the jail's gym to the rooftop late on July 6.

The former Army reservist was able to climb down with a rope made from bedsheets, authorities said.

After escaping, he snuck off into the night in a denim jacket and a jail issued orange-striped jumpsuit and matching Crocs at around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Read more stories at FOXNews.com