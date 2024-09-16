Pennsylvania gas stations, grocery stores can now sell canned cocktails, hard seltzers

article

Cheers to kicking off the week with Pennsylvania's newest alcohol law!

Starting Monday, canned cocktails and hard seltzers will be available to purchase at grocery stores and gas stations across the state.

Ready-to-drink cocktails were only available in Pennsylvania liquor stores until Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the bipartisan legislation into law last month.

"We worked across the aisle — bringing Democrats and Republicans together — to advance real freedom here in PA," Shapiro said on social media Monday.

The new law goes into effect weeks after Pennsylvania businesses were given the opportunity to apply for permits to sell ready-to-drink cocktails.

Those businesses are now authorized to sell alcoholic beverages ranging from 0.5% ABV to 12.5% ABV in original containers, up to 16 ounces for to-go.