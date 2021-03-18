Pennsylvania has administered 4M doses of COVID-19 vaccine, health secretary says

Pennsylvania health officials on Thursday reported that more than 25% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and over 1M residents are now fully vaccinated.

In a press release, Pennsylvania claims it is second to only New Mexico in doses per 100,000 over the last week. While this data point often fluctuates, officials said it shows the state's "significant progress on vaccinating everyone who wishes to be vaccinated."

Meanwhile, CVS and Walgreens have given more than 404k shots to seniors and staff in Pennsylvania nursing homes, according to officials. The federal partnership includes over 600 locations across the commonwealth.

"We are making progress," Acting Health Secretary Allison Beam said. "But let me be clear: We have a very long and challenging road ahead of us. I can guarantee you that the team here at the department of health will not stop adapting and innovating our strategy until every single Pennsylvanian who wants it can get the vaccine."

Pennsylvania is seeing an increase in weekly shipments of doses from the federal government and has partnered with other providers to help accelerate the vaccine rollout. Beam outlined a provider network that will receive "focused allocations" over the next several weeks.

Between 200-300 new vaccine providers have been chosen based on criteria that includes geography, accessibility, equity and estimated demand. This network is a mix of hospitals, pharmacies, health centers and health providers. More information can be found on the state's revamped provider map.

Pennsylvania on Thursday reported over 3,000 new infections and 17 deaths. The commonwealth currently remains in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout which includes healthcare workers, people 65 and older, and people 16 and over with health risks.

