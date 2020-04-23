Pennsylvania launches portal for medical supply donations

article

Pennsylvania has simplified the process of donating personal protective equipment and medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic with the rollout of a new online portal.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that the new website will allow individuals, corporations, or community organizations to submit large donations.

"While some people are reaching out directly to their local emergency management office or health care facilities, we are able to coordinate efforts for donations of larger quantities or for anyone who doesn’t know how to get these supplies to those who need them," PEMA Director Randy Padfield said.

Although numbers are showing signs of stabilization, Wolf office says the need for personal protective equipment and other supplies are needed.

Below is a list of items the state is accepting:

- Surgical/procedure masks

- Form fitting respirators; N-95 & N-99 masks

- Face masks with integrated shield

- Medical grade alcohol-based hand sanitizer, aprons, protective gloves, protective goggles

- Isolation gowns, protective suits

- Sanitizing wipes

More information on acceptable donations can be foundonline via the Critical Medical Supplies Resource Guide and the CDC’s Protective Clothing Resource Guide.

