Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Bucks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Bucks County.

The ticket was sold at a Hometown Deli on the 800 block of Durham Road in Wrightstown.

The retailer who sold the ticket will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

