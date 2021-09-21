Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Bucks County
article
WRIGHTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Bucks County.
The ticket was sold at a Hometown Deli on the 800 block of Durham Road in Wrightstown.
The retailer who sold the ticket will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
