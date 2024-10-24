Pennsylvania man arrested for trying to kidnap girl at knifepoint: police
article
READING, Pa. - A girl was able to escape after Reading police say a man armed with a knife tried to force her into his vehicle earlier this month.
Liam Ishmael Wilkinson is accused of attempting to kidnap the juvenile after posing as a juvenile male on social media.
After trying to lure the girl into his vehicle, police say Wilkinson chased her down, grabbed her from behind and held a knife to her throat.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Teen boy shot less than a block from family home in North Philadelphia
- Over 200 juveniles shut down NJ hayride, take over nearby Wawa in one night: police
- 18-year-old in custody after shooting on SEPTA bus injured 3 women
She was able to escape after a struggle, dropping her phone as she fled.
Police say Wilkinson took her phone before also fleeing the scene.
He has since been arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault and related offenses.