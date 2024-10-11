Expand / Collapse search

Pennsylvania man awarded $75M in weed killer lawsuit

Published  October 11, 2024 7:01am EDT
Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania man has been awarded $75M after developing cancer from using the weed killer RoundUp.

The Montgomery County resident said he developed a blood cancer called Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and a type of leukemia.

He claims to have used the product between 1992 and 2020. 

A Philadelphia jury ruled the cancer was caused by Glyphosate – the key ingredient in RoundUp.

Agricultural giant Monsanto, the company that makes RoundUp, said it disagrees with the verdict. 

They claim the evidence doesn't support the weed killer that actually causes cancer.