Pennsylvania man bludgeoned wife to death during argument over vet care for cat: DA

article

An 84-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing first-degree murder charges after prosecutors say he bludgeoned his wife to death during an argument over veterinary care for their cat.

Barton Seltmann called police to his home in Lower Pottsgrove Township where officers found him on the back porch with blood on his hands, face and clothes.

Prosecutors said Barton's wife, 85-year-old Margaret Seltmann, was found "obviously dead" on the kitchen floor of the couple's home on Kiem Road. Barton was taken to Pottstown Hospital for treatment of a hand injury, police said.

Investigators believe the couple were arguing about money for veterinary care of their cat when Barton struck Margaret in the head several times as she lied on the kitchen floor.

A Montgomery County Coroner concluded that Margaret died from "blunt force injuries to the head" and ruled the killing a homicide, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Barton is being held without bail at a Montgomery County Correctional Facility on first and third degree murder charges. He's due in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.