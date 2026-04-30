Pennsylvania man called parents to confess wife's murder before turning gun on himself: police

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The Brief A 26-year-old man fatally shot his 25-year-old wife inside their Pennsylvania home early Tuesday morning before killing himself in the nearby woods, police say. Authorities discovered the scene after Hosso called his parents to confess to his wife's murder and threaten suicide. The recently married couple were high school sweethearts.



A harrowing phone call led to the discovery of a possible murder-suicide of a newlywed couple in Pennsylvania this week.

What we know:

Police say Ryan Hosso killed his wife, 25-year-old Madeline Spatafore, at their home in Butler early Tuesday morning, before turning the gun on himself.

The 26-year-old husband reportedly called his parents to confess to killing his wife while threatening to commit suicide.

His parents then called the police, who responded to the couple's home to find Spatafore dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Hosso was found with one fatal gunshot in the woods behind the home.

Dig deeper:

The couple were high school sweethearts, and were recently married in 2024, according to FOX News.

Spatafore's LinkedIn profile states that she was a neurocritical care physician assistant at UPMC Presbyterian, a hospital in Pittsburgh.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. Police say the investigation is ongoing.