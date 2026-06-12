Bensalem man accused of threatening outburst at state rep's office in Bucks County

The Brief Donald Ambrose, 65, is accused of causing a disturbance at the office of State Rep. K.C. Tomlinson. Abrose allegedly entered the office and began throwing paperwork around, before retrieving a gas can from his car. He was changed with terroristic threats, harrasmnet, and disorderly conduct.



A 65-year-old man was arrested after police say he threatened staff at the office of State Rep. K.C. Tomlinson in Bensalem on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers from the Bensalem Township Police Department were called to Rep. Tomlinson's office on Bristol Road for reports of a disorderly person.

Donald Ambrose, 65, is accused of causing a disturbance at the office of State Rep. K.C. Tomlinson.

It's alleged that 65-year-old Donald Ambrose had entered the office and started throwing papers around. Ambrose then went to his car and retrieved a gas can from the truck, causing employees to fear that he was going to set the building on fire, police said.

Ambrose left the area before police arrived, but was later taken into custody. He has been charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

What's next:

A Bucks County judge set Ambrose's bail at 10% of $200,000. He was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.