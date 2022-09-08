Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming with son at New Jersey beach, police say

article

A Pennsylvania man drown at a New Jersey beach when police say he was swept out to sea by strong currents Thursday afternoon.

Shawn Reilly, 56, was swimming at an Ocean City beach with his 21-year-old son when police say rough surf caused him to struggle in the water.

According to investigators, Reilly's son tried to help his father and was also taken by the strong currents.

Three lifeguards entered the water and brought both men to shore where they immediately started CPR on Reilly.

First responders from the Ocean City Fire Department/EMS took over CPR and rushed Reilly to Shore Medical Center where he died.