Pennsylvania man returns home to find armed burglar, shootout erupts, police say

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man had a brief shootout with a burglar who stole two guns and a video game console from the victim's apartment Friday morning.

Officers from the City of Coatesville Police Department were called to a property on East Lincoln Highway for reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, the victim returned home to find a man armed with an AR-15 standing in his doorway.

After a brief struggle, police say the suspect fired at least 7 shots and the victim returned fire with his legally-owned firearm.

No one was struck during the brief shootout, according to police.

The AR-15 used in the shooting was stolen from the victim's home along with another gun and a Playstation 5, police said.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police immediately.

