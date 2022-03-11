Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania man returns home to find armed burglar, shootout erupts, police say

Published 
Updated 10:35PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man had a brief shootout with a burglar who stole two guns and a video game console from the victim's apartment Friday morning.

Officers from the City of Coatesville Police Department were called to a property on East Lincoln Highway for reports of a shooting. 

According to investigators, the victim returned home to find a man armed with an AR-15 standing in his doorway. 

After a brief struggle, police say the suspect fired at least 7 shots and the victim returned fire with his legally-owned firearm. 

No one was struck during the brief shootout, according to police.

The AR-15 used in the shooting was stolen from the victim's home along with another gun and a Playstation 5, police said. 

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police immediately. 

