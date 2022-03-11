Expand / Collapse search
Man shot in the head in East Mount Airy double shooting, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the head Friday afternoon in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1900 block of Washington Lane just after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found a 28-year-old man shot once in the head and hand, and a 21-year-old man who was hit multiple times in the leg. 

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Albert Einstein Medical Center. 

The 28-year-old was placed in critical condition and the younger victim is expected to recover, police said. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Police said a weapon was found at the scene.

Philadelphia on Thursday reached 100 homicides so far this year, outpacing a historically deadly 2021 by 8%, according to local authorities.

