Pennsylvania mother reflects on decade-long effort to get sidewalk built after her son was struck by car

A somber celebration was held Thursday to recognize the completion of a sidewalk project that was spearheaded by a Pennsylvania mother whose son was fatally struck by a car over a decade ago.

John Rearick was killed in July 2012 while walking along a stretch of New Falls Road in Levittown. No sidewalk and overgrown trees forced John to walk in the median where he was hit from behind.

Since John's death, his heartbroken mother Sharon Rearick has spent tireless hours culling support for a sidewalk project, so people can safely walk next to traffic on New Falls Road.

"To make it okay in my brain and my heart, I had to do something," Sharon said. "So, sidewalks were the thing to do."

The project seemed like a simple ask, but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it typically doesn't install sidewalks after roads are constructed.

"The biggest hurdle was ‘Right of Way’ acquisition," Francis Hanney from PennDOT said. "This is a lengthy process because we obviously want to respect property owners and owner impact."

The project gained support from Pennsylvania State Rep. Tina Davis, who helped sow faith in the project from Bristol Township and Middletown Township.

A decades worth of planning, proposals and red tape culminated to about a miles worth of new sidewalk that provides a safe place for pedestrians.

Sharon was emotional when reflecting on the project and her son's memory.

"He's here, I know he's here," Sharon told FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza.