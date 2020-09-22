Pennsylvania nears launch of a new health insurance website

article

Pennsylvania is getting ready to launch its own website to sell Affordable Care Act-compliant policies that will replace the federally operated Healthcare.gov to enroll people for the 2021 insurance year.

State officials said Tuesday that it is named "Pennie."

Lawmakers approved the idea last year in a bid to get more people into it, lower their insurance costs and save money for the state government.

Starting Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, shoppers can look for and buy insurance plans on it.

People who have been buying policies in the Healthcare.gov marketplace will be notified to transition to Pennie.

