Pennsylvania, New Jersey rank in Top 10 states with most student debt

Published  September 18, 2025 8:32am EDT
University Student Loan Debt With Borrowed Money

The Brief

    • A new report ranks Pennsylvania as the third state struggling the most with student debt, trailing only Mississippi and New Hampshire.
    • The average student debt in Pennsylvania is over $39,000, and 64% of students in the state have loans.
    • The report notes that Pennsylvania, like other highly-ranked states, lacks a student loan ombudsman law.

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has long been a destination for higher education, but a new report suggests that comes at a significant cost for its residents. Thousands of Pennsylvanians are waking up to a stark financial reality, as a new study by WalletHub ranks the state as one of the top five in the nation for student loan debt, with residents carrying an average debt of over $39,000.

By the numbers:

Pennsylvania ranks third among the states struggling the most with student debt, according to the WalletHub report. The state has the third-highest average student debt, at over $39,000. This debt-to-income ratio is particularly high, with the average Pennsylvanian with student loan debt owing just under half (44%) of the median income in the state, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country.

In addition to the high average debt, the report also notes that a significant number of people in the state are borrowing. Around 64% of students in Pennsylvania have student loan debt, which is the fourth-highest percentage in the country.

The report points out that Pennsylvania, along with the other states with the biggest student loan problems, lacks a student loan ombudsman law.

Mississippi and New Hampshire ranked as the top two states with the most student debt. New Jersey ranked among the top 10.

Source: WalletHub

Top 20 states with most student debt

  1. Mississippi
  2. New Hampshire
  3. Pennsylvania
  4. Delaware
  5. South Dakota
  6. South Carolina
  7. Kentucky
  8. West Virginia
  9. New Jersey
  10. Ohio
  11. Michigan
  12. Louisiana
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Georgia
  15. Kansas
  16. Rhode Island
  17. Alabama
  18. Indiana
  19. Nebraska
  20. Iowa

The Source: This article was written with information and data obtained from WalletHub, as well as information from the Federal Student Aid office.

