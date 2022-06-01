Pennsylvania police officer rescues fawn heard yelling in window well

A little fawn is safe and back with its mother thanks to some help from a local police officer.

Sgt. Murphy of the Cheltenham Township Police Department sprung into action Monday after getting a call from a worried neighbor, according to a post from the department.

The neighbor said they heard a fawn yelling after it fell into a window well on Fairview Road.

After making sure the fawn was happy and healthy, the officer left it nearby for its mom to come back and pick it up.

MORE HEADLINES:

Advertisement

The department says that although this baby needed help, it's usually best to leave fawns alone if you see them out in the open.