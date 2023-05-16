Pennsylvania Primary Election: 1,400 Philadelphia mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected
PHILADELPHIA - If you submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot for the Pennsylvania Primary Election, check to make sure your vote will be counted!
The Philadelphia County Board of Elections says 1,400 ballots are at risk of not being counted due to lack of signature or date, or potentially incorrect date, on the declaration envelope.
Officials encourage Philadelphia residents with returned ballots to request a replacement ballot at the County Board of Elections Office.
To check the status of your ballot, visit the City of Philadelphia official website.
Voters can also cast their ballots in-person at polling stations across the city until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to find your polling location.