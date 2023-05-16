Pennsylvania Primary Election: 1,400 Philadelphia mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected

If you submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot for the Pennsylvania Primary Election, check to make sure your vote will be counted!

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections says 1,400 ballots are at risk of not being counted due to lack of signature or date, or potentially incorrect date, on the declaration envelope.

Officials encourage Philadelphia residents with returned ballots to request a replacement ballot at the County Board of Elections Office.

RELATED COVERAGE: Pa. Primary Election: Residents casting votes for Philadelphia mayor, 2 state house seats

To check the status of your ballot, visit the City of Philadelphia official website.