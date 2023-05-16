Pa. Primary Election: Residents casting votes for Philadelphia mayor, 2 state house seats

Tuesday is the Primary Election in Pennsylvania, where residents will cast their votes in various races, including in the race for Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and a special election that will determine party control over the State House.

When do polls open and close?

The deadline to register to vote or get an absentee ballot has passed.

Residents must now cast their ballots in person. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

What races are residents voting in?

Pennsylvania residents will be voting in various races to elect the next Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of the Superior Court, Judge of the Commonwealth Court and for various district seats.

In Philadelphia, residents are casting votes for the Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Judge of the Municipal Court, Mayor, City Commissioner, City Controller, Register of Wills, Sheriff, and Council at Large.

A question is also on the ballot this year:

Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to expand the requirements for annual minimum appropriations to the Budget Stabilization Reserve, more commonly known as the "rainy day fund"?

The Budget Stabilization Reserve is a required amount of money set aside each year in the City’s operating budget that cannot be spent except in extraordinary circumstances, such as during the pandemic. It is sometimes called the City’s "rainy day fund." The City’s Home Rule Charter, which sets up the framework of City government, establishes rules for Council’s adoption of an annual operating budget. Those rules determine the amount of money that must be set aside in the rainy day fund each year. If you vote "Yes" on this ballot question, that means you approve of increasing the amount of money that might be set aside in the rainy day fund each year.

For more information on the races, click here .

Philadelphia Mayoral Race

Philadelphia residents will choose between an array of candidates in a crowded race for the city’s 100th leader.

Democratic candidates include State Representative Amen Brown, business leader Jeff Brown, former City Councilor Allan Domb, former City Councilmember-At-Lare Helen Gym, former City Councilor Cherelle Parker, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, and former judge James Deleon. David Oh is the only candidate running for the Republican nomination.

Nonprofit Committee of Seventy released a nonpartisan public poll, revealing a "statistical tie" between the leading candidates in the race.

The candidates who win the Democratic and Republican nominations will face off on the ballot on election day in November.

Delaware County Special Election

In Delaware County, the outcome of the special election will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania House.