Pennsylvania prison escapee swarmed by agents while leaving Philadelphia gym

Updated  March 22, 2024 4:48pm EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Isaiah Robert Tilghman, 33, was arrested outside a Philadelphia Planet Fitness after spending more than three months on the run.

PHILADELPHIA - An escaped Pennsylvania inmate who spent over three months on the run was captured Friday while leaving a Philadelphia Planet Fitness. 

Isaiah Robert Tilghman, 33, escaped from Blair County Prison on Dec. 3 and investigators believe he fled over 200 miles away to Philadelphia.

Tilghman, who was being held on drug charges and violating his parole, was spotted Friday morning on the 1800 block of East Schiller Street in Kensington. 

Authorities followed Tilghman's black BMW to a Planet Fitness on Aramingo Avenue where over 20 agents swarmed him as he left the gym around 11 a.m.

"This arrest was a result of Fugitive Task Forces in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, diligently working together, to capture a dangerous escapee," U.S. Marshals Deputy Robert Clark said. "The Marshals Service is unequivocally the best in the business at finding people who do not wish to be found, and this arrest reinforces that fact."

Tilghman has been charged with escape, flight to avoid apprehension, and other charges in relation to the escape. 