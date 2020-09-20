Pennsylvania restaurants can expand to 50% occupancy starting Monday

article

Pennsylvania restaurants can double their indoor occupancy to 50% capacity on Monday.

The increase comes more than two months after the Wolf administration, citing rising infection rates in some virus hot spots, imposed a new round of restrictions on the state’s beleaguered hospitality industry.

The order requires that serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11:00 p.m. and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight. This applies to both restaurants that do not self-certify to increase to 50% and those that choose to stay at 25%. There is no change to the requirements for the temporary sale of cocktails-to-go and take out alcohol sales from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

“As we continue to take critical steps to continue to mitigate the spread of COVI-19, we also recognize that this pandemic has taken a significant toll on the food services industry, so we must balance public health and economic recovery,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “These orders give restaurants the ability to increase indoor occupancy safely while giving customers confidence when deciding to patronize a restaurant.”

Any restaurant that wishes to ​increase to 50% indoor capacity on Sept. 21 must complete the online self-certification process by Oct. 5.

Philadelphia will not be joining the rest of the state with increasing occupancy after the city resumed indoor dining on Sept. 8.

