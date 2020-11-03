Pennsylvania sees highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases with 2,875 new infections

article

Pennsylvania reached a new daily high in coronavirus cases on Tuesday as state health officials announced more than 2,800 new infections.

The state total jumped by 2,875 which pushed the states overall total to 214,871 since the onset of the pandemic. Health officials added 32 virus-related deaths to Pennsylvania's fatality count which now sits at 8,855.

According to state health officials, most of the patients who have fallen severely ill are 65 years or older. The state is currently managing over 1,300 hospitalizations with 301 of those patients in intensive care.

The health department continues to see an uptick in cases among younger demographics. The 19-24 age bracket which made up a sliver of cases back in April is now accounting for a double-digit percentage of new infections.

In southeast Pennsylvania, young adults made up 5 percent of cases in April now makes up 14% of daily positives. Similar spikes are being seen around the state with the most severe in the northcentral counties that jumped from 7 percent in April to 28% in October, according to data released by the health department.

Pennsylvania leaders are urging residents to not become complacent in the ongoing battle against the virus. The health department continues to hammer home the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and basic hygine to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

