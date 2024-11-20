Pennsylvania Senate recount begins for Casey-McCormick race

Ballots are being counted once again as one of the state's crucial races remains highly contested weeks after Election Day.

A mandatory statewide recount for the U.S. Senate election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick began at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Associated Press called the race for McCormick earlier this month, concluding that not enough ballots remained to be counted for Casey to take the lead.

Currently, McCormick holds a 0.2 percent lead over Casey by approximately 16,000 votes out of more than 7 million ballots counted.

Under Pennsylvania law, an automatic statewide recount is triggered by a 0.5 percent margin.

Counties were required to begin the recount no later than November 20, and must finish by noon on November 26.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered counties not to count disputed ballots that lack a correct handwritten date on the return envelope.

The order is a win for McCormick, whose campaign called it a "massive setback" for Casey.

Statewide, the number of mail-in ballots with wrong or missing dates on the return envelope could be in the thousands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



