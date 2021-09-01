Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County

Pennsylvania sends nearly 50 National Guard service members to support Afghan Ally Refuge efforts

Published 
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Volunteer efforts underway in Afghanistan to rescue remaining Americans, allies

FOX 29's Mike Jerrick talks with Perry Blatstein, a former CIA officer who is volunteering to help with the efforts to rescue American and Afghan allies after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said nearly 50 of the state's Air National Guard service members have been activated to support Afghan ally refuge efforts around the country, including at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. 

"Pennsylvania will do whatever it takes to provide the resources and the open arms for the Afghan people to feel safe and welcomed," Gov. Wolf said. 

In addition to providing support at Fort Dix in nearby Burlington County, New Jersey, the state's 43 service members have also been dispatched to the Pentagon and Volk Field, Wisconsin. Wolf says their duties will include security, firefighting and ground transportation. 

"Pennsylvania’s airmen possess a variety of skills and they are well-trained to support our federal partners," Deputy Adjutant General for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Regan said. "Many of our airmen have served in Afghanistan and this mission is one that is particularly meaningful to support."

Mayor Kenney discusses Operation Allies Refuge at Philadelphia International Airport

Mayor Kenney announced Tuesday morning that more than 2,300 evacuees from Afghanistan had made their way to and through the Philadelphia International Airport over the last three days.

Pennsylvania was one of the first states to welcome Afghan refugees and evacuees to the country after they were rescued from a chaotic and at times deadly evacuation effort in Kabul, Afghanistan. To date, thousands of Afghan refugees have funneled through the Philadelphia International Airport, with more set to arrive. 

Upon deplaning, evacuees go through customs and are then provided with services from at least 35 city, state, and federal agencies, as well as local hospitals, and non-profit partners.

The services provided include culturally appropriate food, basic essentials, medical evaluations, and physical and mental health support services, according to Kenney. COVID-19 testing is also part of the process, and evacuees are presented with an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine. 

The city also offered on-site interpretation in a variety of languages, including Dari Pashto, Urdu, and Farsi. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter