Pennsylvania sets daily high in COVID-19 cases with 3,384 reported infections

Pennsylvania set a new daily high in coronavirus cases on Friday as statewide infections jumped by a staggering 3,384 according to the health department.

The rise in cases comes a day after the state reported 2,900 positive tests, which was a record increase at the time. Overall, Pennsylvania has managed 223,950 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

The state death toll increased by 38 on Friday as the number of coronavirus-related deaths inches closer to 9,000.

According to a Friday afternoon release, the state reached a daily record in testing by administering more than 49,500 PCR tests through Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania health officials said daily spikes in COVID-19 are the highest they have been since the onset of the pandemic. Over the last 7 days, the department reported 17,690 new positives from 301,056 tests.

Infections among people 0-18 range from 1% to 5%, according to the health department data collected since the beginning of the pandemic. The 19-24 demographic, which continues to see a problematic spike characterized by a recent statewide increase, has made up roughly 14% of the state's total.

The highest percentage of positives in Pennsylvania comes from the 25-49 age bracket, which officials say accounts for around 36% of reported positives. Meanwhile, patients 50 and older have drawn 21% of overall infections, according to health department information.

Officials continue to monitor a recent uptick in cases among young adults. The 19-24 age bracket which made up a sliver of cases back in April is now accounting for a double-digit percentage of new infections.

In southeast Pennsylvania, young adults who made up 5% of cases in April now make up 11% of daily positives. Similar spikes are being seen around the state with the most severe in the northcentral counties that jumped from 7% in April to 20% in November, according to data released by the health department.

Pennsylvania leaders are urging residents to not become complacent in the ongoing battle against the virus. The health department continues to hammer home the importance of mask-wearing, social distancing and basic hygiene to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

