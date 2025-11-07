Shapiro says SNAP payments are going out to Pennsylvanians after federal ruling

The Brief Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvanians who receive SNAP benefits should start seeing funds in their account soon. A federal judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration had to fully distribute November benefits. The Trump administration has appealed the decision.



Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvanians who were expecting SNAP benefits this month should start to see funds in their accounts following Thursday’s ruling by a federal judge that the Trump administration must fully fund SNAP.

What we know:

Shapiro says the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) and Secretary Valerie Arkoosh acted quickly to process SNAP payments following Thursday’s ruling so that payments could begin going out as soon as possible.

"Now the Trump Administration, after getting that ruling, couldn’t get their act together quick enough," Shapiro said during a Friday afternoon press conference. "But you know who did get their act together real quick? Secretary Arkoosh, and the team at the Department of Human Services."

When will Pennsylvania SNAP payments go out?

Shapiro says DHS immediately processed batches of Pennsylvanians who were owed SNAP funds and "started to get that money flowing again" to SNAP recipients who haven’t received benefits over the first six days of the month.

"We are hoping that by this evening, by midnight or so, that all of those individuals who were owed money over the first week or so of this month, who haven’t gotten it from the federal administration are going to get their money," Shapiro added.

Trump administration appeals SNAP order

What's next:

The Trump administration appealed the judge's decision on Friday,

Other states sending out SNAP benefits

Big picture view:

Other states around the country are also working to distribute SNAP benefits to people in the wake of the court ruling.

Officials in California, New Jersey and Wisconsin said that SNAP recipients have already gotten their full November payments.

In Wisconsin alone, more than $104 million of benefits were disbursed to more than 300,000 households, a spokesperson told the Associated Press.

In Delaware, Gov. Matthew Meyer announced plans for a state-funded, weekly payment program for SNAP beneficiaries, at least for the month of November.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that he authorized $72 million of surplus state funds for SNAP benefits, enough for full benefits for November, and that people should start expecting money to hit their account within four days.

North Carolina, Illinois and North Dakota had all either already sent out or plan to disburse full payments for November.