Pennsylvania State Police corporal shot while serving warrant in Lancaster: PSP

article

A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is recovering after being shot in the arm while serving a warrant in Lancaster early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 6 a.m. while troopers were serving a warrant on the 600 block of East Fulton Street.

A corporal assigned to the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was assisting with the investigation when the suspect opened fire.

Investigators say the corporal suffered a ‘non-life-threatening’ gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting, investigators said. No shots were fired by law enforcement during the incident.

A statement from the Pennsylvania State Police hours after the shooting said the corporal is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.