Pennsylvania State Police report no fatal crashes during holiday enforcement period

Pennsylvania State Police have released a report detailing the amount of enforcements, crashes, and citations during the 2019 holiday enforcement period.

From Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, authorities responded to a total of 376 crashes. In 2018, state police had an enforcement period of 4 days; whereas, in 2019 they only enforced for three days during the midweek holiday.

None of those crashes were fatal; however, 78 people were reportedly injured. The data shows that 40 of the crashes were alcohol-related in cause.

Police noted that 1,885 speed citations, 179 DUI citations, and 17 child seat citations were issued.

Officials called the lack of fatal collisions a “welcome change” in comparison to 2018’s holiday enforcement period which recorded six deaths in five separate crashes investigated by state police.

The information is only inclusive of incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

State police are reminding revelers to “remember to plan for a safe ride home before the party begins, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.”

