Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for knocking over horse with police car, pinning it to the ground

A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged for using his police vehicle to hit a horse until it fell over in Lower Oxford Township.

According to State Police, the trooper has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for an incident that occurred on December 28, 2021.

Authorities say Corporal Michael Perillo responded to assist at an incident involving a loose horse in the road.

When he arrived on scene, Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall and he pinned it to the pavement, where it was euthanized by another trooper, according to officials.

Police say the horse, which had already been struck by another driver, was on the shoulder of Rt. 1 in Lower Oxford Township when officers were called to the scene.

According to authorities, Perillo was suspended without pay pending resolution of the case.