Police searching for group accused of breaking lottery play machines, stealing cash in Port Richmond

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify three people caught on video robbing a gas station in Port Richmond.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Tuesday at 2:05 a.m. on the 3200 block of Richmond Street.

Authorities say one suspect stayed at the front entrance of the store as the second and third suspects entered the store.

The second suspect approached the cashier, made a gesture as if he had a gun in the waist of his pants and ordered the store employee to put his hands in the air, according to police.

Officials say the second and third suspects then began hitting lottery play machines with sledgehammers to remove and steal the cash boxes.

Police released surveillance video of the incident from inside the store.

According to authorities, the three suspects fled the scene in a White ford Escape that was parked behind the store.

Officials say a fourth suspect was in the driver's seat of the car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.