Pennsylvania swimmer drowns off coast of Wildwood, police say

A Pennsylvania man died after he was pulled from the water off the coast of Wildwood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Wildwood Crest Police Department said the victim, 54-year-old Joel Green, was brought onto the beach near Syracuse Street by swimmers who noticed him unresponsive in the water.

Authorities say a beach goer provided CPR until emergency crews responded and continued life-saving measures.

Green, a Cambria County resident, was brought to Cape Regional Medical Center where he died.

Authorities extended their condolences to Green's family and reminded swimmers to only use beaches with lifeguards on patrol.