Pennsylvania thrift store finds rare 14-karat gold Lego mask

A thrift store in Pennsylvania has struck gold - literally!

Employees discovered a rare 14-karat gold Lego Bionicle Hau mask at the Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania in Dubois.

The gold mask is now up for auction, with the most recent bid standing at $11,001 as of Wednesday morning.

The shop says only 30 of the rare Lego pieces were ever made.

"Some were given to Lego employees and others were given out through a magazine contest in 2001."

Looking to add to your Lego collection? You can place your bid on the Goodwill website.