Live results: Pennsylvania US Senate race still too close too call

The Brief The race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat between Bob Casey and David McCormick remains uncalled. Polling heading into election day showed Casey was favored to maintain the seat he’s held through three re-election bids Despite having on-demand early voting in Pennsylvania, election workers couldn’t start counting ballots until the morning of Election Day which has caused a backlog of ballots.



It's been more than 24 hours since the presidential race was called for Trump in Pennsylvania, but the state remains embroiled in a tight U.S. Senate race between incumbent Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R).

Casey has won his last three reelection bids since he won a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania in 2006. McCormick has never held an elected office, but he built name recognition when he went head-to-head with Dr. Mehmet Oz for a republican Senate seat nomination two years ago.

On Wednesday, the Casey campaign said they were "confident" in their road to victory.

"There are more votes that need to be counted in areas like Philadelphia, and it’s important that every legal ballot will be counted," a campaign spokesperson told Jeff Cole. "When that happens we are confident the Senator will be re-elected."

As of Thursday morning, McCormick held a .4 percent lead - less than a 30,000-vote difference - with 98 percent of votes counted.

Bob Casey (D) vs. David McCormick (R)

If you’re having trouble viewing results in this article, click here.

Incumbent Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R) along with five other candidates are vying for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat. Casey, whose website describes him as "a voice for middle-class families, workers, and seniors," has won his last three re-election bids since he first won a U.S. Senate seat in 2006.

Meanwhile, McCormick has never held a political office and lost the 2022 Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ultimately lost to John Fetterman (D). Still, the Associated Press called McCormick's campaign "the strongest challenge to Casey in his three reelection bids."

McCormick, an ex-hedge fund CEO, earned an endorsement from former president Trump during his campaign. Casey, meanwhile, was endorsed by both Vice President Kamala Harris and Fetterman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.