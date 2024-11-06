Live results: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race remains uncalled

The Brief The race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat between Bob Casey and David McCormick remains uncalled. Polling heading into election day showed Casey was favored to maintain the seat he’s held through three re-election bids A McCormick win could impact the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, where democrats hold a slight edge. Despite having on-demand early voting in Pennsylvania, election workers couldn’t start counting ballots until the morning of Election Day which has caused a backlog of ballots.



The presidential race has been called for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, but the state remains embroiled in a tight U.S. Senate race between incumbent Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R).

Casey has won his last three reelection bids since he won a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania in 2006. McCormick has never held an elected office, but he built name recognition when he went head-to-head with Dr. Mehmet Oz for a republican Senate seat nomination two years ago.

While polling prior to the election showed Casey to be the favorite to maintain the seat, an upset win by McCormick could impact the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Heading into Election Day, the democrats held the majority advantage in the Senate despite having two fewer seats than the republicans. Three of the four Independent senators skew to the left, which awards them the slight 50-47 edge.

Bob Casey (D) vs. David McCormick (R)

Incumbent Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R) along with five other candidates are vying for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat. Casey, whose website describes him as "a voice for middle-class families, workers, and seniors," has won his last three re-election bids since he first won a U.S. Senate seat in 2006.

Meanwhile, McCormick has never held a political office and lost the 2022 Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ultimately lost to John Fetterman (D). Still, the Associated Press called McCormick's campaign "the strongest challenge to Casey in his three reelection bids."

McCormick, an ex-hedge fund CEO, earned an endorsement from former president Trump during his campaign. Casey, meanwhile, was endorsed by both Vice President Kamala Harris and Fetterman.

