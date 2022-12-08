Pennsylvania water company to raise monthly utility bills by nearly $40 starting in January

Customers of a Pennsylvania water service will see a price hike in the new year that could raise their monthly utility bill by nearly $40.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on Thursday approved a rate hike for Pennsylvania American Water customers.

The commission says the average monthly water and sewer bill for residential customers will increase by about $39 starting at the end of January.

Pennsylvania American Water provides water and/or sewer services to nearly 2.5 millions residents, roughly 19% of the state's population.

The company says its low-income customers can request financial assistance through the H2O Help To Others program.