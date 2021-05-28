People flock to the Jersey Shore for unofficial start of summer

People are flocking to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day Weekend as the Garden State lifted its indoor mask mandate the fully vaccinated.

"It’s def a lot better. I don’t want it to be like last summer, don’t want to wear mask all summer," said Nick Carabajal, a beachgoer.

After a chilly and windy start to a Memorial Day Weekend at the shore, many families still went the boardwalk including Kellyann Skoblar and her son Bennett.

"I’m just enjoying the rides and the candy and the popcorn and the beach," she said. "Right Benny?"

Roma’s Pizza says Memorial weekend is typically their busiest of the year, but the rain and cold weather has not allowed them many sales. At Ward’s Bakery on Asbury Avenue, the complete opposite has taken place.

"We are getting slammed," said Walter, the owner of Ward’s Bakery.

A rainy beach day causes some shops to get better business than others. Ward’s Bakery says they are happy to be busy, but could use extra help behind the counter. A "Help Wanted" sign has been posted in the front window for months after Walter says they’ve had to cut store hours and menu items because they’re severely understaffed.

"We were just stuck this winter going through with as little as 5 or 6 people when we should have 13," he said. "It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it entire time I’ve been here."

Many stores say they are still excited for the summer crowd to come.

