Person detained after lockdown at Radnor high school

A person has been detained following a brief lockdown at a Radnor high school Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Archbishop John Carroll High School.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:15 p.m. The person detained remains under investigation.

No further details have been released at this time. Police said parents will be notified on updates regarding the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.