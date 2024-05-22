Person dies after being pulled from Bethlehem house fire: officials

article

Firefighters in Bucks County say one person was pronounced dead after being pulled from a burning building Tuesday night.

Crews from the City of Bethlehem Fire Department were called to the 900 block of Broadway just after 1 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters were able to rescue a person from a third floor window and quickly extinguish the blaze.

The victim, who was not identified publicly, was pronounced dead shortly after being pulled from the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.