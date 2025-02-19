'Person of interest' was last seen with Philly homicide victim in 2022: police

The Brief A person of interest is being sought in a homicide that took place in North Philadelphia in 2022. New video shows the victim walking with another man. Police say the person of interest was the last person seen with the victim.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in a homicide investigation that began several years ago.

What we know:

A 34-year-old man was found shot to death on the 2000 block of West Estaugh Street in North Philadelphia on May 14, 2022.

He was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head, and one to the neck.

On Wednesday, police released new video of the victim walking with another man from Hoagie City on Hunting Park Avenue to the 3400 block of North 21st Street.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man last seen walking with the victim is unknown at this time.

Police have also yet to release any possible motives for the homicide, or the identity of the victim.