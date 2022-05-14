Police: Man, 34, shot in the head and killed in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 34-year-old man in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2000 block of West Estaugh Street Saturday night, just after 8, on the report of a shooting, officials said.

Philadelphia Police investigate a shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia.

Police arrived to find the 34-year-old victim with two gunshots to the head and one to his neck. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

An investigation into possible motives is underway, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

____

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.