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Person shot onboard SEPTA train at City Hall station; suspect still sought

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published June 18, 2026 2:49 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 2:49 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A shooting broke out onboard a SEPTA train Thursday afternoon.
    • A person was shot in the stomach, and is said to be in stable condition.
    • The suspect has yet to be apprehended.

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured and a suspect on the run.

What we know:

A person was shot in the stomach onboard a westbound train at 15th Street/ City Hall station on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on the Market-Frankford Line.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

What's next:

Police are still searching for a suspect.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and police have yet to release a description for the suspect.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the SEPTA Transit Police.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety