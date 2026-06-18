Person shot onboard SEPTA train at City Hall station; suspect still sought
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PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured and a suspect on the run.
What we know:
A person was shot in the stomach onboard a westbound train at 15th Street/ City Hall station on Thursday.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on the Market-Frankford Line.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
What's next:
Police are still searching for a suspect.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and police have yet to release a description for the suspect.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the SEPTA Transit Police.