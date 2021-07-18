Person struck and killed on Route 73 in Maple Shade

article

A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 73 in Maple Shade.

According to officials, the accident happened on Route 73, near Willow Road, Sunday, just before 2 a.m.

Police in Maple Shade, N.J. investigate after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 73.

Responding officers found an unresponsive person in the northbound lanes. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details were released regarding the person’s age or gender.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was said to be cooperating with police.

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at 856-234-8300 and use case number 2021-13441.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter