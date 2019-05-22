Person struck by SEPTA regional rail train in Whitemarsh Township; service restored

SEPTA’s Manayunk/Norristown regional rail service has been restored after officials say a train struck a person in Whitemarsh Township.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the Spring Mill station.

SEPTA says full service has been restored after they originally suspended service between Spring Mill and Elm Street. Riders should expect some residual delays.

No further details about the incident or the condition of the person who was struck have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.