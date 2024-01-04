Man dies after falling on tracks during fight at University City SEPTA station: officials

A man died after he fell on SEPTA tracks during a fight at the 34th Street SEPTA station in University City.

Two men were at the station, underground, when they began to fight, according to officials, Thursday afternoon, around 4:30.

One of the two men fell on the tracks during the fight.

Authorities say, unable to remove himself from the tracks, he was hit by an oncoming train. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are reporting no one is in custody and an investigation is ongoing. SEPTA suspended service on the Market-Frankford Line between 30th and 40th Street Stations due to the police activity, and shuttle buses were operating between the two stations.