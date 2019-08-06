Pet sitter caught on video slamming puppy to the ground

A woman pet sitting a puppy in Victorville was caught on camera forcefully throwing the pet to the ground inside its owner’s home.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon while the owners were away, according to The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation. The nonprofit shared the video and said the pet sitter worked for the Rover mobile app.

In the video, the woman slammed the 10-month-old dog to the ground, and the puppy appeared to move around in pain.

According to the nonprofit, the dog’s owners saw the video while they were out and rushed back home to confront the sitter.

Representatives for the Rover app released a statement regarding the incident, saying the woman was fired.

“The activity depicted in this video is shocking and appalling. We have permanently deactivated this sitter from our platform and will continue to investigate,” the statement said. “Any incident of this nature is extremely rare on our platform, and we take it very seriously. We’ve reached out to the owner to cover any sort of veterinary expenses.”

It was unclear if the dog was injured in the incident.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.